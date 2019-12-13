The Definitive Ranking of Beyoncé's 18 Top 10 Hit Singles

It's hard to believe, but it's already been six years since Beyoncé changed the game with that digital drop.

We're talking, of course, about the surprise release of her self-titled fifth studio album, a sumptuous visual and auditory feast composed entirely in strict secrecy before Queen Bey unleashed it on the world all at once, with no prior announcement or promotion at all, on December 13, 2013 as an iTunes Store exclusive.

Not only did the 14-track visual album establish the notion that Bey was an artist truly in a league of her own, able to command such rigid and, frankly, remarkable secrecy from everyone else invited to work on the ambitious project while proving she needed to play the exhausting promo game no longer, but it also made the very concept of the album exciting again. What's more, it also inspired the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry two months later to announce Friday as the new global record release day, changed from Monday. Her impact!