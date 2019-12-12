See Taylor Swift's Final Look of Her Twenties at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 7:13 PM

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Now that's an award-winning look, Taylor Swift!

The Grammy-winning pop star, who will receive the biggest honor at the ceremony, dazzled in a as she walked the red carpet at Billboard's 2019 Women in Music event at the Hollywood Palladium theater on Thursday, a day before her 30th birthday.

The birthday girl walked the pink carpet in a navy blue jumpsuit with gold embellishments by Oscar de la Renta, which she accessorized with a classic red lip and long braid. 

Swift will receive Billboard's first award for Woman of the Decade. The singer and musician, who began her career in 2006 as a country artist, is being honored for her professional achievements spanning across her 13-year career, which include five No. 1 albums, five No. 1 U.S. singles and three worldwide stadium tours—the last of which last year broke a record to become the highest selling U.S. tour in history.

At the Women in Music event, Billie Eilish will be awarded the title of Billboard's Woman of the Year, an honor Swift has won twice. Fellow music artists such asAlanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile and Nicki Minaj will also be recognized for their work.

Read

Why 2019 Was the Year Taylor Swift Couldn't Stop Winning

Swift recently spoke to Billboard about her career. She was asked what advice she would give to her 19-year-old self.

"Oh, God—I wouldn't give myself any advice," she said. "I would have done everything exactly the same way. Because even the really tough things I've gone through taught me things that I never would have learned any other way. I really appreciate my experience, the ups and downs. And maybe that seems ridiculously Zen, but...I've got my friends, who like me for the right reasons. I've got my family. I've got my boyfriend. I've got my fans. I've got my cats."

Swift was also honored as Artist of the Decade at the 2019 American Music Awards last month.

See more red carpet arrivals at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music Awards in our gallery below:

Jaslene Gonzalez, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jaslene Gonzalez

  

Alicia Keys, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Alicia Keys

  

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Swift

In Oscar de la Renta

Normani, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Normani

  

Rosalia, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Rosalía

  

Hunter Schafer, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hunter Schafer

  

Jameela Jamil, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jameela Jamil

  

Cyndi Lauper, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cyndi Lauper

  

Billie Eilish, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Prada

Maggie Rogers, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Maggie Rogers

  

Tenille Townes, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Billboard

Tenille Townes

  

Lauren Jauregui , 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lauren Jauregui

  

James Blake, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

James Blake

  

Hayley Kiyoko, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hayley Kiyoko

  

Lele Pons, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Lele Pons

  

Brandi Carlile, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile

  

Finneas O'Connell, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Finneas O'Connell

  

Rapsody, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rapsody

  

Justine Skye, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justine Skye

  

Ingrid Andress, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ingrid Andress

  

iyla, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

iyla

  

Trending Stories

