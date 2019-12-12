Billboard Women in Music Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

It's all about the ladies tonight!

The annual Billboard Women In Music Awards are here and it's time for the women of the music industry to get a little bit of recognition for all of their hard work. On Thursday night, Billboard is honoring artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Alanis Morissette to name a few, at L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium. Swift is being honored with their first ever Woman of the Decade award, and newcomer Ellish was announced as this year's Woman of the Year.

Other stars being honored during the event include Nicki Minaj who is receiving the honor of being a Gamechanger, Alicia Keys who is being honored with the Impact award, Brandi Carlile who is this year's Trailblazer and 2019's Rising Star recipient Rosalía.

The historic event is being hosted by none other than music sensation Hayley Kiyoko, and the stars are wearing their best and brightest for their night in the spotlight.