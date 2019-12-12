Lizzo's Tiny Purse Is So Yesterday: Behold Timothee Chalamet's Tiny Eiffel Tower Keychain

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 2:55 PM

Timothee Chalamet

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Forget Little Women! We can't stop talking about Timothée Chalamet's little Eiffel Tower.

With each new movie Timothée performs in, there's a new red carpet premiere for him to attend and his stans couldn't be more delighted by this recent round of press the actor is doing for Little Women. In recent days, he's been spotted wearing suits and ensembles from designers like Alexander Mcqueen, all of which he's mainly chosen on his own—he doesn't have a stylist, according to Vogue. In short, this is his time to impress the world with his impeccable choice in clothing.

So it was no surprise when the 23-year-old strut onto the Paris red carpet in a stunning look from Stella McCartney and one eye-catching accessory: a tiny Eiffel Tower. Immediately, the internet was abuzz over the charm, with some questioning if it was a statement piece similar to Lizzo's tiny purse

But alas, Timmy says it was a mere keychain. "someone gave me that Eiffel Tower outside lol," he revealed on his Instagram Story. 

Keychain or not, it's a lewk that will go down in history as one of Timmy's finest fashion moments. To see some more stunning styles he's sported, check out the gallery below!

Timothee Chalamet

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Monochromatic Moment

Only Timothée could pull of this vibrant magenta design by Stella McCartney, worn to the Little Women premiere in Paris. 

Timothee Chalamet, Venice Film Festival

P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Fashion Icon

Shut it down, Timmy! The actor's belted gray suit by Haider Ackermann turns heads at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. 

Timothee Chalamet

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Pop of Color

Chalamet gives us a whole new reason to love Givenchy as he arrives at the NYC premiere of The King.

Timothee Chalamet Fashion Police Widget

Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

Pinstriped Perfection

This Alexander McQueen ensemble is utter perfection.

Timothee Chalamet

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Paint the Town

Overall, this splattered and acid wash one-piece by Sterling Ruby is a daring look for the actor. The ensemble, which he rocks at the South Korea premiere of The King, is estimated to cost up to $1,700!

Timothee Chalamet, The King UK Premiere

Ian West/PA Wire

Bring on the Bling

The star arrives at The King premiere in London dressed to impress. According to Vogue, the actor wore a sequined hoodie by Louis Vuitton that was embroidered with more than 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins.

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Uniquely Formal

The Beautiful Boy actor takes a risk with a Pais or cause red checked pants and an red and silver patterned jacket while on the BAFTA's red carpet. 

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Classic Leather

Chalamet mixes Hollywood glam with Rock & Roll flair wearing Celine leather pants designed by Hedi Slimane.

Celebs at Fashion Week, Timothee Chalamet

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Causal & Minimal

The 23-year old heartthrob is posted up at 2019 Men's Paris Fashion Week wearing a Louis Vuitton black embroidered hoodie.

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 Governors Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Structured Patterns

The actor is seen wearing Haider Ackermann patterned suit at the 2019 Governors Awards.

Timothee Chalamet, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Living Art

Timothée Chalamet becomes a work of art wearing Louis Vuitton.

Timothee Chalamet

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Bold Blooms

Chalamet demands all eyes on him wearing a striking Alexander McQueen floral suit at the Beautiful Boy London premiere.

Timothee Chalamet

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Riche Rouge

At the Beautiful Boy LA premiere, Chalamet stuns us a monochromatic piece from Louis Vuitton.

Timothee Chalamet, 2018 66th San Sebastian Film Festival

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Beautiful Boy in Suit

He wears pale blue Alexander McQueen suit accented with vibrant florals and birds in flight.

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harnessed For Safety

Chalamet starts the 2019 awards season in a custom Louis Vuitton glitter harness designed by Virgil Abloh.

Timothee Chalamet, San Sebastian Film Festival

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

When in Spain...

Timothée is seen wearing Christian Louboutin boots (no red bottoms) at the San Sebastian International Film Festival for Beautiful Boy.

Timothee Chalemet, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rev Up Your Engines

He's cleaned up from the gas station and wearing an oversized button down from Off-White at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hunted in Green

At the 90th Academy Awards Luncheon, Call Me By Your Name rising star is a tailored in a hunter green Gucci suit.

Timothee Chalamet, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dapper Timmy

Chalamet is classic and dapper in a Thom Browne suit at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards.

Timothee Chalamet, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ

Checkmate!

The Call Me By Your Name star wears a Gucci checkered suit at the GQ 2017 Men of the Year event.

Timothee Chalamet, BAFTA LA Tea Party

Venturelli/WireImage

Across the Pond

Budding hearttrob Timothée attends BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party wearing Bertuli.

Timothée Chalamet, Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IF

Decadent Burgundy

Chalamet pops out in a stunning Berluti burgundy suit at the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

