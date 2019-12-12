The Surprising Secrets Behind All the Eye-Popping Looks in Hustlers

Picture it: New York, early 2007.

It was a time of heady excess—of shoes that cost more than rent, handbags big enough for two lapdogs, French-pedicured toes and logos announcing themselves loud and proud, from the "Versace" stitched into the front of a bathing suit to the "Juicy" scrawled on the butt of a track suit.

At least, that was the world the ladies of Hustlers operate in, a world in which conspicuous consumption equaled status, the go-to look was music-video chic, and the newest Louis Vuitton purse was a platform-heeled step in the right direction.

And once they had a taste of that life for themselves, they didn't want it to end.

Hustlers stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lily Reinhart and Keke Palmeras four based-on-a-true-story strippers who, masterminded by Lopez's veteran dancer Ramona, took matters—i.e. their customers' corporate credit cards—into their own hands when the global financial crisis dried up their most reliable revenue stream. It's a witty, tense and now Golden Globe- and SAG Award-nominated dramedy about a real-life hustle that worked for a little bit...until it collapsed like Lehman Brothers.

But when it did work... oh, the clothes. And the stuff.