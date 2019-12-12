Top Chef Is Bringing Back So Many Fan-Favorite Contestants for Season 17

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 12:26 PM

Sharpen those knives and reboot the salivary glands, because Top Chef is back, and so are so many of your fan-favorite cheftestants!

For season 17, Top Chef is heading to Los Angeles for another All Stars season. The show previously assembled past contestants for an All Stars season back in 2010. While other seasons have featured returning contestants in some capacity, season 17 is just the second true All Stars season. Set in Los Angeles, the new season of course features Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio as hosts. Gail Simmons is back to judge the competition as well.

The new season begins with a super-sized episode on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 p.m. and wraps up at 11:15. To go along with the premiere, Bravo is teaming with Universal Studios Hollywood for the first-ever Bravo's Top Chef Food & Wine festival on March 19-20. 

In addition to the festival, Bravo and Spectra are opening a new quick service restaurant, Top Chef Quickfire, in Philadelphia in January 2020.

Meet the returning contestants below!

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Jamie Lynch

Jamie competed in the Charleston-set season 14.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Melissa King

Melissa was on season 12 in Boston.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Kevin Gillespie

Kevin is a veteran of season six in Las Vegas.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Angelo Sosa

Angelo was in season seven and the All Stars season eight.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Nini Nguyen

Nini is a veteran of season 16.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Eric Adjepong

Eric competed in season 16 when the show was in Kentucky.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Jennifer Carroll

Jennifer Caroll was originally on season six, returned for the season eight All Stars season and in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Bryan Voltaggio

Bryan competed in season six of the show.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Stephanie Cmar

Stephanie was in New Orleans for season 11.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Lee Anne Wong

Lee Anne was a contestant on season one and came back in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Joe Sasto

Joe competed in the Colorado season, season 15.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Lisa Fernandes

Lisa was a contestant on season four, the Chicago-set season.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Karen Akunowicz

Karen was on season 14 of Top Chef.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Brian Malarkey

Brian was an early competitor on the show from season three.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Gregory Gourdet

Viewers will recognize Gregory from season 12, the Boston-set season.

Top Chef returns Thursday, March 19 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

