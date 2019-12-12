Jennifer Aniston Wins Throwback Thursday With Adorable "Beanie Baby" Photo

Jennifer Aniston's younger self was definitely dreaming of a white Christmas.
The Friends alum, who just joined Instagram two months ago, won throwback Thursday this week with a super sweet childhood photo. In the picture, posted to her social media account just hours ago, a young Aniston can be seen sporting a beanie cap while looking out of a window.
"California beanie baby ( I'm sure I was wishing for snow)," Aniston captioned the adorable picture, adding the prayer, snowman, and snowflake emojis, along with the hashtag #TBT.
The superstar's snap is so cute, it's already received 1 million likes in just a few hours! And Aniston's celeb pals can't get enough of her post.
"Oh sweet girl," Kate Hudson commented on Aniston's photo, adding a smiling emoji.
"Come ON you cutie," actress Laura Dern wrote to her pal. While Erin Foster simply wrote, "Omg," along with a broken heart emoji.
Since joining the social media platform in October, Aniston has become an Instagram pro. From selfies to behind-the-scenes snaps, Aniston has been giving her fans the ultimate holiday gift!
Earlier this week, Aniston took to Instagram to celebrate her 2020 Golden Globes nomination. The star received a nod for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, for her work in The Morning Show. Aniston's co-star Reese Witherspoon was also nominated in the same category. Before starring on The Morning Show together, the duo previously appeared as sisters on Friends.
In response to their nominations, Aniston shared a video of her and Witherspoon looking shocked while staring at a phone. She captioned the Instagram post, "The Green sisters on the internet this morning like...Congrats to entire @themorningshow family!!"
We'll have to wait and see who takes home the award when the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Jan. 5.
