Jennifer Aniston Wins Throwback Thursday With Adorable "Beanie Baby" Photo

Jennifer Aniston's younger self was definitely dreaming of a white Christmas.

The Friends alum, who just joined Instagram two months ago, won throwback Thursday this week with a super sweet childhood photo. In the picture, posted to her social media account just hours ago, a young Aniston can be seen sporting a beanie cap while looking out of a window.

"California beanie baby ( I'm sure I was wishing for snow)," Aniston captioned the adorable picture, adding the prayer, snowman, and snowflake emojis, along with the hashtag #TBT.

The superstar's snap is so cute, it's already received 1 million likes in just a few hours! And Aniston's celeb pals can't get enough of her post.

"Oh sweet girl," Kate Hudson commented on Aniston's photo, adding a smiling emoji.

"Come ON you cutie," actress Laura Dern wrote to her pal. While Erin Foster simply wrote, "Omg," along with a broken heart emoji.