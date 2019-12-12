24 Gifts for Star Wars Fans That Are Out of This World

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 12:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EComm: Gifts for the Star Wars Fan

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you feel it? No, not The Force—the excitement building over the release of the final chapter of the Skywalker Series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! If you, or anyone you know, are planning on showing up to a tri-trilogy marathon or midnight screening in a full Wookiee costume, then this gift guide is for you!

We've collected a little something for everyone in this list: items for the Baby Yoda obsessive (like one that talks!!), makeup that'll make you look like you're from another galaxy, even kitchen goods that'll pop your popcorn and make wine and cheese night extra special. And then there's that amazing Lego replica of the Millennium Falcon that'll keep you busy until… well, until the next trilogy launches!

Check out our favorite Star Wars gifts below, and get ready to go to a galaxy far, far away!

Read

Baby Yoda Dolls Are Here—But There’s a Catch

Pat McGrath Mthrshp: Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette

Take a walk on the dark side with this mini-palette of six Pat McGrath eyeshadows, featuring shades of crimson, bronze and amethyst in her legendary, high-payoff formula.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$65 Pat McGrath
MeUndies Death Star Disco Unisex Onesie

Do a little dance in this super-soft and comfy onesie, featuring Stormtroopers boogieing the night away under a disco ball. And if this print isn't your bag, they have lightsabers and Ewoks, too.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$78 MeUndies
The Child Talking Plush Toy

Yes, you read that right: a talking Baby Yoda! This 7 1/2" plush has poseable arms, a sculpted head, and when you give his little body a squish, he makes adorable sounds! Plus, he comes with his bone broth bowl, and a frog for a snack. This is cuteness overload.

Star Wars Gifts ADD
$27 shopDisney
Mattel x Star Wars The Child Plush 11'' Pre-Order

And don't forget you can still get the original Baby Yoda plush for pre-order, with its cuddly, squishy body and its ridiculously adorable face. How could you not?

Baby Yoda
$25 shopDisney $25 Target $25 Entertainment Earth
Han Solo in Carbonite Ice Cube Tray

Don't have a carbonite freeze kicking around? That's okay, you can lock Han Solo in ice courtesy of this rubber cube tray, and plop him in a drink of your choice. Just watch out for Leia in her bounty-hunter disguise…

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$9 Amazon
Lego Millennium Falcon

Two fandoms collide with this ultimate builder set from Lego, part of their Ultimate Collector Series. Just know that you're committing to putting together 7541 pieces, making the Millennium Falcon one of the biggest Lego sets ever made.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$800 Lego
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Spirit Jersey

Show your Star Wars spirit in style with this long-sleeve spirit jersey, featuring an all-over starfield pattern and raised lettering across the back, calling out the upcoming sure-to-be blockbuster, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$65 shopDisney
Rebel Symbol Silk Tie

Just because you're big business doesn't mean you can't show your allegiance to the Rebels. Do it with this navy and red silk tie, making for a chic way to show off your fandom when you're in a suit.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$55 Nordstrom
Levi's® X Star Wars Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Everyone needs a good jean jacket in their wardrobe, so why not one that features the iconic vintage movie poster artwork from A New Hope? In addition to Leia, Luke, Han and the gang hanging out on your back, there's also an embroidered Star Wars patch on the front.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$148 Levi's
The Star Wars Archives

This gorgeous hardcover coffee table book features script pages, concept art, storyboards, on-set photography, behind-the-scenes tales from George Lucas himself, and so much more, all spread out in glorious color across 604 pages.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$200 Taschen
R2-D2 Hot Air Popcorn Popper

No trilogy movie marathon would be complete without popcorn, so why not pop it in R2-D2? Plus, it pops using hot air, and makes for super easy clean up—just wipe it down when you're done.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$34 Amazon
The Black Series Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet

Take aim at the Death Star in this replica of Luke's helmet, which sports lighting and sound effects that simulate blasts from the enemy—and communications from R2-D2!—either during the Battle of Yavin, or the Battle of Hoth. Your choice!

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$100 Walmart
AT-AT Print Alpargata Sneakers for Women

These classic canvas Alpargata shoes sport a custom, storyboard-inspired AT-AT print from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. And the OrthoLite® insole makes them perfect for walking around Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$70 TOMS
The Mandalorian Portrait Tee

We love Baby Yoda. You love Baby Yoda. Everyone loves Baby Yoda! Prove your adoration with this lightweight cotton tee with a ribbed crew neck.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$34 Urban Outfitters
Symmetry Series Galactic Collection Phone Case

The Mandalorian may be the current badass bounty-hunter, but before him was Boba Fett. Now he's immortalized on a super-protective iPhone case courtesy of Otterbox. You're welcome.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$45 OtterBox
R2-D2 and C-3PO T-Shirt

This cotton tee shows off the original dynamic duo of C-3P0 and R2-D2 in bold, bright color, in an all-over pattern that demands to be seen.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$30 shopDisney
Toscana™ by Star Wars R2-D2 Icon Glass Top Cutting Board & Knife Set

Make your next wine and cheese night super fancy with this cutting board made of rubberwood and bamboo, and a tempered glass tray featuring everyone's favorite droid (sorry, BB-8!). Plus, there's a spot made specifically for the fork-tipped cheese knife to await the tastiest of bries.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$72
$50 Macy's
Death Star Pop-Up Picnic Blanket and Bag

You have the cutting board, which would also work great for a picnic, so naturally you should get a picnic blanket to match! When you slide the blanket out of its case, it magically pops open to its intended Death Star shape thanks to a fiberglass frame—and it's easy to refold and slip back into its case when your picnic is done.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$55 shopDisney
Princess Leia and Han Solo Cufflinks

This set of stud-button cufflinks pays homage to one of the most famous moments in Star Wars history. Honor this moment of mutual love and adoration from The Empire Strikes Back by sliding these in your dress shirt cuffs.

Star Wars Gifts ADD
$66 shopDisney
Star Wars 2-Slice Toaster

Sure, you could get a regular-old boring toaster, or you could get one that imprints the Imperial or Alliance Starbird icon on your toasted bread. If you ask us, that makes for a much better breakfast.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$25 shopDisney
Star Wars Men's Ugly Christmas Sweater

Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers take center stage on this Star Wars-themed ugly sweater, made of a machine washable blend of cotton and polyester. You'll win best dressed at the office holiday party for sure.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$25
$22 Amazon
Ranger Chrono Star Wars 44mm

Want to be a tad more stealth about your fandom? This watch will do the trick. With a dual-eye chrono inspired by Millennium Falcon's cockpit window, a day chrono window to mimic gunner's window with cannon fire hand, a seconds hand inspired by the Falcon's hyperdrive and an overall gunmetal to match its exterior, you can wear this watch with understated Star Wars pride.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$450 Nixon
Star Wars Socks: The Resistance

Join the Resistance with this three-pack of stylish socks, featuring artsy and colorful depictions of Rey, Kylo Ren, a bearded Luke, BB-8 and more, all in a breathable cotton blend with arch support and a reinforced heel and toe.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$20 Stance
Star Wars Forever T-Shirt

Tokyo artist Masumi Ishikawa puts his take on Darth Vader on this dark gray cotton tee, featuring the Sith Lord engulfed in rainbow flames.

Gifts for the Star Wars Fan
$15 Uniqlo

Make sure to check our 2019 Holiday Gift Guide for more out-of-this-world gift ideas!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Shoes , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.