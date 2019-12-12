Pharrell, Post Malone And More to Perform At 2020's Something In the Water Festival

Get ready to drop it like it's hot!

On Thursday, the 2020 SOMETHING IN THE WATER Music Festival line-up was revealed and it features some of the biggest names in music, including Pharrell, Post Malone, H.E.R, Jaden Smith, Tyler the Creator, Chance the Rapper and more. Festivalgoers can also catch A$AP Rocky, Beck, Trey Songz, Migos, Leon Bridges, Nelly, Foo Fighters, Usher, Lauren Jauregui, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, Major Lazer and BANKS at the second annual festival, which will take place from April 20 to April 26 in Virginia Beach, Va.

Trust us, you don't want to miss this. Tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, December 14 at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.com.

Founded by Pharrell, the mission of the festival is to unite the community of his hometown of Virginia Beach by showcasing its rich culture and people. In addition to celebrating music, the festival also brings together innovators in technology, sports, health and wellness, media and more.