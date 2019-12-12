Comedy Central's Chris Cotton, 32, Dies Just Months Before His Wife Gives Birth

by kelli boyle | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 9:57 AM

Chris Cotton

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Comedy Central comedian Chris Cotton has died at the age of 32.

Cotton's wife, Ericalynn Cotton, is pregnant with their first child and is reportedly due in February. The couple were reportedly high school sweethearts.

The up-and-coming star had just performed at NYC's Caroline's on Broadway comedy club last week as part of its Breakout Artist Comedy Series, and he had appeared on Comedy Central numerous times.

Comedy Central issued a statement reacting to the tragic news on Twitter on Thursday.

As the statement read, "We're devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed." Friends of the late star are also mourning the heartbreaking loss. 

Broad City actor Hannibal Buress mourned the loss of his friend on Twitter. As he wrote, "A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

"I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call," Buress continued. "I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP."

Stand-up comedian Michelle Biloon tweeted, "What a total sh*t year. Philly lost a great comic and a truly great person. My heart goes out to the family of Chris Cotton and all those close to him. Chris was also about to be a dad."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon writer Nate Dern quoted Comedy Central's tweet and said, "Chris Cotton was a beautiful person with so much love to give. Everyone loved him instantly. He regularly made me laugh so hard that I cried. I am honored that I got to work with him and know him. Love you, Chris. Rest In Peace."

Originally from Philadelphia, Cotton frequented the Philly and NYC comedy circuits and had written a book called What My Dad Did: My Theory on Joke Writing.

In the wake of his heartbreaking death, a GoFundMe page has been set up in his honor. All of the funds will be given to his wife. The couple had also set up an Amazon baby registry.

Our hearts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

