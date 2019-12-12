Everything We Know About Selena Gomez's New Album Rare

Get ready for even more new music from Selena Gomez...in less than a month!
She had revealed last month that her new album, her first major record since 2015's Revival, is set to be released on January 10. On Thursday, she announced its name—Rare, and unveiled its cover art and the names of its tracks via a trailer.
A day earlier, she played her new music and chatted with about 30 fans at a listening party in London.
"She was so kind and sweet," an eyewitness told E! News. "She said she wants the fans to focus on the lyrics of this album since they are very honest and from the heart! From tracks we heard, 'Vulnerable' was my favorite. It is amazing!"
"It was amazing! Such a great experience," another eyewitness said. "She spoke to everyone. She took as much time as we wanted to speak to her and tell her what we wanted. The best part was being able to be in such an intimate moment with her listening to the three tracks of the album and just talking to her like we're friends. They were really good! The atmosphere was so chilled. We were all sat on the floor—Selena wanted us to. It was just her team and her fans. We were handpicked. We got DM's from her team being invited."
Here's what we know about Gomez's new album:
"Most Honest Music": "Can't believe I'm revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th," the singer wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "It's the most honest music I've ever made and I can't wait for you to hear my heart. You can preorder RARE now."
The Cover Art: The album's cover features Gomez laying down in a T-shirt bearing the word "Rare" while lying down amid a white background.
Tracks Revealed, With Some Collaborations: Gomez shared a video of herself dancing with her backup dancers and working in the recording studio while the names of some of the 13 songs featured on the album flash across the screen. They are: "Rare," "Dance Again," "Ring," "Vulnerable," "People You Know," "Let Me Get Me," "Crowded Room" feat. 6lack, "Kinda Crazy," "Fun," "Cut You Off" and "A Sweeter Place" feat. Kid Cudi.
Don't Forget About... In October, Gomez released two surprise singles, a balled titled "Lose You to Love Me" and a pop-dance song titled "Look at Her Now." Many believe they are about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. "Look at Her Now" is the third track featured on Rare, which "Lose You to Love Me" is Track No. 4.
Gomez said on The Zach Sang Show in October that she hoped the "individual" she wrote about hears the latter two songs.
"Being able to say something on your own and being able to turn it into something that actually is beautiful, because for me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren't," she said. "I don't even know how to do that. I mean, I can be a bit snappy, but I'm just, I always want to come from a place that's genuine and when I feel like some things haven't been said, then I get to turn that into art."
"But in general, the most important part was that the world got to hear it and hopefully relate to it and know that they're not alone," she said. "Because this feeling that everyone goes through in life is so real and you just get destroyed."
—Reporting by Jessica Finn