Everything We Know About Selena Gomez's New Album Rare

Get ready for even more new music from Selena Gomez...in less than a month!

She had revealed last month that her new album, her first major record since 2015's Revival, is set to be released on January 10. On Thursday, she announced its name—Rare, and unveiled its cover art and the names of its tracks via a trailer.

A day earlier, she played her new music and chatted with about 30 fans at a listening party in London.

"She was so kind and sweet," an eyewitness told E! News. "She said she wants the fans to focus on the lyrics of this album since they are very honest and from the heart! From tracks we heard, 'Vulnerable' was my favorite. It is amazing!"

"It was amazing! Such a great experience," another eyewitness said. "She spoke to everyone. She took as much time as we wanted to speak to her and tell her what we wanted. The best part was being able to be in such an intimate moment with her listening to the three tracks of the album and just talking to her like we're friends. They were really good! The atmosphere was so chilled. We were all sat on the floor—Selena wanted us to. It was just her team and her fans. We were handpicked. We got DM's from her team being invited."