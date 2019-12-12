Lance Bass Recalls How Lou Pearlman's Death Really Impacted Him: "We Can All Start Healing"

Lance Bass is opening old wounds for 20/20. The *NSYNC member sat down with the ABC newsmagazine for "The Hitman From Pop to Prison," a two-hour special about Lou Pearlman and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

Pearlman, who at one point served as manager for Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and O-Town, ran one of the biggest Ponzi schemes ever. He admitted to swindling investors and banks out of millions, and was the subject of fraud and misrepresentation lawsuits brought against him by the musicians he managed. Those client cases were eventually settled. The 20/20 special features new interviews with Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, as well as O-Town's Jacob Underwood, Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick and Dan Miller. The singers all open up about working with Pearlman as well as reflect on his personality. In the exclusive sneak peek above, Bass recalls hearing about Pearlman's death in 2016.