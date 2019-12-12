Hugh Grant Actually Hates This Famous Love Actually Scene

At Christmas, you tell the truth—and that's exactly what Hugh Grant is doing.

The British actor's performance in 2003's Love Actually is one of his most beloved roles, but there was one scene that he called an "absolute hell" to film. In a clip from BBC's upcoming feature "Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen," Grant admitted that his character's dance number was actually his least favorite day on set.

For those unfamiliar with the classic holiday rom-com, the Notting Hill star plays a fictional Prime Minister that delivers a memorable impromptu dance to The Pointer Sisters' song "Jump (For My Love)," which takes place throughout the corridors of 10 Downing Street. And much to Grant's dismay, the moment was filled with plenty of shimming and thrusting.

"'That's going to be excruciating,'" the Four Weddings and a Funeral star remembered thinking after learning about scene. "'And it has to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid.'"