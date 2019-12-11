The Masked Singer Says Goodbye to the Leopard and Thingamajig

Four Masked Singers remain.

In its semi-final episode tonight, the Fox reality competition series eliminated two more contestants, revealing its final three: Fox, Rottweiler, and Flamingo.

That means we said goodbye to both the Thingamajig and the Leopard, who revealed themselves to be Pacers player Victor Oladipo and Seal, respectively. Seal said he just wanted to make his kids and himself laugh, and Victor agreed (thanks to Jenny McCarthy's meddling) to go on a date with Nicole Scherzinger after they flirted all season long, so everybody was in pretty good spirits.

Tonight's festive holiday show allowed the contestants to sing holiday songs and bring gifts for the panelists. T