Jordyn Woods Sets the Record Straight on Apparent Khloe Kardashian Shade

It's all love!

Jordyn Woods would very much like to excuse herself from this narrative. The model is opening up about the seeming shade fans think she keeps throwing at Khloe Kardashian on her Instagram story. Jordyn has been posting a lot of memes and funny captions that some fans have called out as being a little bit shady.

One post read, "I hope my ex is happy and healthy. Hope old friends who I out grown are doing good," the post stated. "I hope everyone who has done me dirty has learned a lesson from it. Anybody I hurt, I apologize. Forgiveness is important. I'm ready for some serious blessings this year."

Then, a little later, Jordyn captioned a pic of herself eating an apple that really got people talking. "An apple a day keeps the haters away...or sum like that," she wrote. Now, Jordyn is once again taking to her Instagram to speak to fans directly and put an end to the mess all together.