Charlize Theron and More Stars Surprise High Schoolers With $1.6 Million in Scholarships

Now this is a surprise worth celebrating!

Earlier today, Hollywood's biggest stars attended The Hollywood Reporter's 2019 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event presented by Lifetime.

Held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, the event featured dozens of teens currently taking part in the Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program. In between hearing inspiring speeches from strong women like Reese Witherspoon, the students received a surprise of their own.

"For many years, WIE has been backed by two very special organizations, Lifetime and the Entertainment Industry Foundation. I'd like to thank Lifetime's Paul Buccieri and Michael Feeney and EIF's Nicole Sexton and Chris Silbermann for all their support," Charlize Theron shared on stage. "Thanks to them, every girl in this room—all 40 of them—will receive a $10,000 scholarship."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg created a $10,000 scholarship fund, which would allow every girl from the program direct access to the Katzenberg Fund, which helps provide books, tuition and travel.