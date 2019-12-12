16 Splurge-Worthy Gifts to Ask Santa For

by Carly Milne | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 3:30 AM
'Tis the season of spending, so why not make it a full-on splurge? If there's ever a time to make a big gifting impression on friends, loved ones, or even yourself, the holiday season is it!
Having a little trouble dreaming big? Don't worry, we've got you covered. We scoured our sources for those amazing, jaw-dropping, splurge-worthy gifts that'll make you a legend in the gifting department. Want to give someone an incredible getaway to a place with white-sand beaches and crystal clear blue water? Done. How about skin treatments and luxurious creams that turn back the clock? Done. An over-the-top Tranquility Pod that's pretty much a giant napping egg with LED lights, surround sound, and an ultra-suede waterbed? Yup, we've got that too!
Make this one a holiday to remember with any (or all!) of these luxurious treats. Then ask Santa for the rest, 'cause we know you've been extra good this year.
As you'd expect from a company like Apple, the latest iteration of the Apple Watch has all the bells and whistles—it may even cook you breakfast, we're not sure. But what we are sure of is it offers both GPS and cellular connection, an Always-On Retina display on its 30%-larger screen from previous models, it's swimproof, and it even has an EGC app that tracks your heart rate.
A fancy watch deserves a fancy band, and this one definitely does the trick. Made of linked stainless steel with a double-button closure and 6.25" in length, this is a definite upgrade for your Apple Watch.
Getting a massage is so yesterday. Nowadays, everyone is into the Theragun, which can release knots in your muscles like magic, giving you greater range of motion and mobility, and help "wake up" your muscles. The G3 gives you two colors to choose from with two speeds, four pro attachments to work your muscles with, a travel case, and an hour of battery life, among other amazing things.
Let's face it—2019 was a bit of a dumpster fire. Isn't it time you got away? Best to flee for the azure waters of the Hermitage Bay Resort in Antigua, made up of only 30 eco-luxury suites set on 1,200 feet of natural beach. Better yet, there's 17 Hillside Pool Suites that feature a wraparound deck and private plunge pool. Not only is it all-inclusive, but you'll get round-trip airport transfers if you stay three nights or more. No wonder it was Conde Nast Traveler's Gold List Winner in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
An official entry in Oprah's Favorite Things for 2019, the Flywheel Home Exercise Bike is more than just an attractive appliance to hang your laundry on. In fact, it's WiFi enabled and comes with a free two-month subscription encouraging you to partake in its guided cycling and off-bike workouts (you'll pay $39 per month after the trial ends). You'll have access to thousands of live and recorded workouts, support from elite coaches nationwide, and even get a peek at your performance metrics so you can track your progress. And when it gets the Oprah seal of approval, you know you can't go wrong.
Get otherworldly skin with this next-level treatment tool, which works in conjunction with Foreo's UFO-activated sheet masks to brighten dull skin, lift and firm, reduce signs of aging and make you glow like the rock star you are. The UFO offers warm and cool temp options, pulsation intensity, and LED light wavelengths that activate your face mask on a deeper level. Don't be surprised if people think you had work done!
A full-body massage in zero gravity? Yes please! Just lay back, relax, and let this chair do all the work with the BodyMap PRO® remote, which helps you control everything from the deluxe foot-and-calf massager and dual lumbar heating units.
Chic and sleek, this cotton trench hits all the right notes with classic styling, a double-breasted closure, adjustable buckle cuffs, and of course, that instantly recognizable plaid lining that lets everyone know you're wearing a Burberry.
You can pretty much get rid of any other hairstyling tool you own, 'cause you can literally do everything with the Dyson Airwrap. And we do mean everything—curl, wave, smooth and dry your hair without extreme heat using a variety of attachments, including a smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, a pre-styling dryer, and more.
If you've ever wanted to live in a home straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie, but never had the dough to make it happen, now you can! At least, temporarily. Book this abode in Malibu through Airbnb, and you can spread out in five bedrooms, two—yes, two—living rooms, a fabulous pool, and of course, a kitchen to die for, all overlooking the Pacific on three acres of land with its own private driveway.
What's not to love about a classic pair of diamond studs? Offered in a timeless princess cut, these sparklers are nestled into 14k white gold settings—and they're 50% off.
Whether you're in the middle of your favorite show, or your jams are just so good that you can't let in the outside world, these wireless, Bluetooth-compatible headphones will help block out noise and distraction with deep and intensive lifelike sound. As if that's not enough, they also come with Google Assistant built in.
Everyone needs a good classic black belt in their wardrobe, so you might as well make it Gucci. Made of Italian leather and sporting the classic interlocking GG on the brass buckle, this belt is slim, so you can wear it casually with jeans, or fancy with dress pants.
Play a multitude of Marvel video games in this classic arcade-style cabinet, bringing that retro feel to your current pop culture obsession. Worry not—the construction is the only old-school thing about this. The display is high-res, so your game play is super clear whether you're playing Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, or The Punisher.
Literally the crème de la crème of skincare, this ultra-rich cream is a dream for dry skin types who need some moisture of the highest degree. Not only will it help heal dry skin and restore its vibrance, but the brand's nutrient-rich Miracle Broth™ can soothe skin sensitivity, improve firmness, and reduce signs of aging.
Now this is next-level napping! Slip inside this pod for a relaxation experience unlike any other, aided by sound, vibration and soothing light. The pod itself is made of fiberglass and blocks 90% of outside noise, while inside features a four-speaker sound system that connects to your iPhone. It also has a biofeedback system that that synchronizes your heart rate with 50 LEDs that create ambient mood lighting to calm your mind. Did we mention the base is a temperature-controlled waterbed? We want!
