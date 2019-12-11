Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage: Look Back at Their Most Blissful Moments

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 3:42 PM

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie

Instagram

Still going strong! 

When Nicole Richie and Joel Maddenarguably two of the biggest celebs of the early 00's—started dating in 2006, no one knew that what would follow would be more than one decade together, two kids and a thriving creative partnership to boast. The pair has been going strong ever since making their love official and tying the knot on Dec. 11, 2010. 

Today marks their nine year anniversary as husband and wife, and Joel did a sweet shoutout of a throwback photo with his lady on their wedding day and simply captioned it "12/11/10" with a heart emoji. The Good Charlotte rocker has been very open about expressing his love for his wife and the ways she's shaped him into being a better man, and Nicole has been quick to praise the father of her children for doing the same. 

In March, Joel turned 40-years-old, and Nicole couldn't help but show him some love with an adorable throwback photo of the pair. "Here we are at 25 & 27. Today you're 40," she shared. "Happy Birthday to my P.I.C., my ride or die, & my best friend for life @joelmadden." 

Since the pair has nine years of marriage under their belt, that means nine years worth of cute memories to boast. That's why we've decided to take a stroll down memory lane with one of pop culture's most iconic couples. 

Scroll down to take a look at their sweetest moments throughout the years. 

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Instagram

Tennis pros

The couple that plays together, stays together. They're proving that a little couples bonding is the perfect secret to a long lasting relationship.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Instagram

Nothing but support

Nicole shows a little of her shy side while hiding behind her man during a simple date night. 

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Instagram

Pretty in purple

Joel posted this throwback photo on his Instagram, showcasing the couple in all of their early 00's glory. 

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Instagram

Sun day fun day

Nicole and Joel bask in the sun during a beach day.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Instagram

Rock the vote

The parents of 2 show off their "I Voted" stickers. Even celebrities partake in doing their civic duties!

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Republic Records

Feeling catty

Nicole and Joel take a moment for a photo at a party in 2017.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for VH1

When you look me in the eyes

The "Anthem" singer and his wife share a loving look at the "Candidly Nicole" Season 2 premiere in 2017.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Love fur you

The Simple Life star and musician smile at each other at the G'Day Los Angeles Gala in January 2016.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Instagram

An early selfie

The happy couple smiles for a sweet selfie that Richie snapped when they were 25 and 27-years-old.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, LACMA 2013 Art + Film Gala

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for LACMA

A night out

The couple dresses to the nines in 2013.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Staying cool

Nicole and Joel show some PDA on a warm day in 2013.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party 2011

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

White hot

The Good Charlotte singer dons an all-black suit while she opts for a white outfit at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party in 2011. Nicole's large engagement ring was on full display, too.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Oscars, Academy Awards 2010

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Best in show

Nicole and Joel stop and pose on the red carpet at the 2010 Oscars.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

James Devaney/WireImage

Slam dunk for love

The two of them snuggle up at a New York Knicks basketball game in 2010.

Happy anniversary! 

