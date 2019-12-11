Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage: Look Back at Their Most Blissful Moments

Still going strong!

When Nicole Richie and Joel Maddenarguably two of the biggest celebs of the early 00's—started dating in 2006, no one knew that what would follow would be more than one decade together, two kids and a thriving creative partnership to boast. The pair has been going strong ever since making their love official and tying the knot on Dec. 11, 2010.

Today marks their nine year anniversary as husband and wife, and Joel did a sweet shoutout of a throwback photo with his lady on their wedding day and simply captioned it "12/11/10" with a heart emoji. The Good Charlotte rocker has been very open about expressing his love for his wife and the ways she's shaped him into being a better man, and Nicole has been quick to praise the father of her children for doing the same.

In March, Joel turned 40-years-old, and Nicole couldn't help but show him some love with an adorable throwback photo of the pair. "Here we are at 25 & 27. Today you're 40," she shared. "Happy Birthday to my P.I.C., my ride or die, & my best friend for life @joelmadden."