EXCLUSIVE!

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's New Year's Eve Guide Is Fancy AF

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix New Year's Eve Gift Guide

Getty Images/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This New Year's Eve, don't be afraid to make it Fancy AF!

While Christmas and holiday parties are plenty of fun, there's nothing like being around your friends and family when the clock strikes midnight before a brand-new year.

Whether you're having a lavish themed bash or an intimate quiet gathering, you deserve an epic end to 2019. Luckily, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are here to help.

The Fancy AF Cocktails authors are sharing their must-have items for E! News exclusively below. These items are SURe to make your celebration pretty rad.

Read

These 9 New Year's Eve Dresses & Jumpsuits Are Top-Rated on Amazon

Fancy AF Cocktails Book

"Nothing brings people together quite like alcohol. If people are having parties, they should bring the book to the host and everyone should make a drink," Ariana shared with E! News while celebrating the launch of her new book at Skybar at The Mondrian Los Angeles. "They could even have a cocktail competition."

E-Comm: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix New Years Eve Gift Picks
$15 Amazon
Stryx Concealer

"Because you are going to be taking a ton of photos and want to look good," Tom shared. "It's great for hiding blemishes and compact enough that you can carry it around in your pocket all night."

E-Comm: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix New Years Eve Gift Picks
$25 Stryx
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Ariana wants you to keep the night's memories in a special way with an Instant camera. You can even set up a photo booth for people to pose all night long.

E-Comm: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix New Years Eve Gift Picks
$69
$56 Amazon
Casamigos Reposado

There's nothing like a drink recommendation from a cocktail lover. "A nice smooth tequila to keep you going all night long," Tom shared with us. 

E-Comm: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix New Years Eve Gift Picks
$47 Target
Star Party Glitter Gel

You can never have enough sparkles on the last night of the year. "Glitter on your face—Euphoria style!" Ariana recommended. 

E-Comm: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix New Years Eve Gift Picks
$8 Colour Pop
9-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set by Angimio

If anyone knows what they're talking about when it comes to making drinks, it's Tom! This set will set you up "for the perfect cocktails," he argued.

E-Comm: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix New Years Eve Gift Picks
$32 Amazon
Good American Jeans

There's nothing like a stand-out outfit for the most glitzy night of the year! "You gotta have sparkling for New Year's Eve," Ariana told E! News. 

E-Comm: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix New Years Eve Gift Picks
$179 Good American
Redken Triple Take 32

"As you'll probably be out for hours and don't want your hair falling apart," Tom shared with E! News.

E-Comm: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix New Years Eve Gift Picks
$19 Amazon

Check out sexy New Year's Eve dresses under $50!

—Originally published Dec. 20, 2019, at 4 a.m. PT

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Vanderpump Rules , Life/Style , Daily Deals , Holidays , New Year's Eve , Shopping , Reality TV , Top News , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.