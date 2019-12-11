Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Dishes on Her First Christmas With Newborn Son

This Christmas will be a very special one for Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Javid.

After welcoming a baby boy earlier this April with husband Tommy Feight, MJ is ready to celebrate the holidays with her little bundle of joy, Shams Francis Feight.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, MJ spoke to E! News exclusively at the official launch party of Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's new cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers.

When asked about what's making this particular Christmas season special for MJ, she said her little baby boy was making the holidays extra merry and bright.

"This is my first Christmas with my beautiful son," MJ told E! News. "My husband was born Catholic and because he lost his parents at such a young age, having this incredible blessing—this beautiful child—is beyond a dream. Every second with our son just feels like an out of body experience. We're so happy."