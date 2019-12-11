Reese Witherspoon's Kids and Husband Join Her for Rare Red Carpet Moment

It was a rare Witherspoon family outing on the red carpet.

In honor of The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment breakfast gala on Wednesday, many familiar Hollywood faces—including a few not often seen together—stepped out onto the red carpet outside Milk Studios in Calif. Among the famous attendees were Eva Longoria, Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling, John Legend, Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show star was accompanied by not one, but three special dates—husband Jim Toth and two of her three kids, 20-year-old look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe and 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe.

It's not often fans get to see all four on the red carpet together. In fact, the last time they made such a joint appearance, it was in 2016 with her youngest son Tennessee Toth also in attendance. The entire family was elegantly dressed for the occasion with the ladies in dresses and the guys in suits.