Charlize Theron Reveals The Bombshell Shocker That Will Surprise Audiences The Most

Make room for the bombshells!
Bombshell tells the very public story of the Fox News sexual harassment scandal, but according to star Charlize Theron, there are still so many details that viewers don't know. On Tuesday, the actress, who portrays Megyn Kelly in the critically-acclaimed film, told E! News exclusively why she thinks audiences will be surprised with.
"I think the tone of it is what's surprising to people," she said at the film's Los Angeles premiere. "And also, the fact that you feel like you may know the story, but it's really surprising how much people really forgot about the nuance of the story. And also, just in general, the themes of sexual harassment and where that lives in that gray area is something that I think is really kind of amplified in this. And people are really surprised by how complicated all of that stuff is."
Co-star Margot Robbie, who plays Kayla Pospisil, echoed Theron's sentiments on the carpet, adding that viewers will still walk away with something even if they weren't up-to-date on the scandal.
"I want as many people as possible to see this film," she told E! News exclusively. "Men, women, everyone. I think it's so important. You don't have to be aware of the scandal. It's an amazing film. It's entertaining no matter what and very thought-provoking. I found every time I've gone to a screening, people walk out and just wanna talk. And it's amazing. It's really amazing. I hope everyone sees it."
Being a part of this film may seem like a no-brainer, but Nicole Kidman admitted that she needed a little convincing from her Big Little Lies co-star Meryl Streep before signing on to play Gretchen Carlson.
"We were sitting on the set of Big Little Lies and I was very tired," she recalled with E! News. "We were in the middle of doing the courtroom sequences…And I said, ‘I've just been offered to do Gretchen Carlson in a film with Jay Roach directing and Charlize playing Megyn Kelly.' She went, ‘Do it! Yes, do it!' So, when Meryl says do it, you do it."
It was a good thing that she took Meryl's advice! Kidman, Theron and Robbie as well are currently up for big several awards at the 2020 Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Theron, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama by both the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Screen Actors' Guild, admitted that the morning of the big nominations didn't go as planned.
"I didn't call anybody for a while because that early hour is when I usually get two small children ready for school, and we overslept." she explained. "It was a mixture of, like, ‘Oh, my god, I got nominated' and ‘Get ready, we're gonna miss this bus!"
She added, "I'm very excited to share this film with the world. I think we're all really excited. We've worked very hard up until very recently and I think we're ready to share this with the world now."
Bombshell hits theaters in limited release Friday, Dec. 13 and everywhere on Dec. 20.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM