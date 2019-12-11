Charlize Theron Reveals The Bombshell Shocker That Will Surprise Audiences The Most

Make room for the bombshells!

Bombshell tells the very public story of the Fox News sexual harassment scandal, but according to star Charlize Theron, there are still so many details that viewers don't know. On Tuesday, the actress, who portrays Megyn Kelly in the critically-acclaimed film, told E! News exclusively why she thinks audiences will be surprised with.

"I think the tone of it is what's surprising to people," she said at the film's Los Angeles premiere. "And also, the fact that you feel like you may know the story, but it's really surprising how much people really forgot about the nuance of the story. And also, just in general, the themes of sexual harassment and where that lives in that gray area is something that I think is really kind of amplified in this. And people are really surprised by how complicated all of that stuff is."

Co-star Margot Robbie, who plays Kayla Pospisil, echoed Theron's sentiments on the carpet, adding that viewers will still walk away with something even if they weren't up-to-date on the scandal.