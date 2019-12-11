BRAND NEW
SUNDAYS, 9PM

Harry Styles' Description of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Is Hilariously Spot-on

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 11:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, The Late Late Show

Terence Patrick/CBS

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's epic "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment from last night's The Late Late Show With James Corden has been making headlines all day for many deserved reasons.

But one moment during the hilarious exchange is sure to have KUWTK viewers laughing out loud based solely on Harry's description of the long-lasting E! series.

During the game, Kendall asked her ex, "Have you ever watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?" and propositioned the former One Direction singer to eat bug trifle if he chose not to answer.

"Have I ever watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?" Harry, who was guest hosting, replied. "Yeah, it was the one where you were eating salads in the kitchen and then you were all shouting at each other."

Watch

Kendall Jenner Ranks Her Siblings' Parenting Skills

"Typical. So you've seen every episode?" Kendall laughed. He's not wrong!

Other hilarious KUWTK-related moments during the game included Harry asking Kendall to rank the parenting skills of her famous siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. And she actually answered!

Meanwhile, you won't believe what Harry ate to avoid answering which of his songs is about Kendall! Check it out here.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kendall Jenner , Harry Styles , The Late Late Show , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.