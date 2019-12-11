Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2020

Netflix/Shutterstock
Start the new year off with some binge watching!
Netflix has just blessed us with an early Christmas gift. The streaming platform announced their lineup for January 2020 and we couldn't be more excited for the movies and films they have in store. They're returning with some originals that you missed including, season 6 of Grace and Frankie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 and Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B).
Naturally, Netflix isn't just known for their original series, but fans will be excited to welcome some old favorites. Including, the 2004 romantic comedy A Cinderella Story starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray, the hit 2017 flick Thor: Ragnarok, and they're throwing it way back to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen last duo film together New York Minute.
Plus, Tyler Perry's latest film Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace will make its debut on the platform. It's shaping up to be the perfect month to stay in and watch a little bit of content.
To see the full list, read on below:
SERIES
Coming January 1
Messiah
Spinning Out
The Circle
Coming January 3
Anne With An E: The Final Season
Coming January 10
Giri / Haji
Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2
Medical Police
AJ and the Queen
Coming January 17
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Coming January 23
October Faction
Coming January 24
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
The Ranch: The Final Season
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
Coming January 29
Next In Fashion
Coming January 30
The Stranger
Coming January 31
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
TBD
Dracula
Netflix
FILMS
Coming January 17
Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace
DOCS
Coming January 2
Sex Explained: Limited Series
Coming January 8
Cheer
Coming January 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent An Outbreak
Coming January 29
Night On Earth
ANIME
Coming January 10
Scissor Seven
Coming January 16
Ninokuni
Coming January 23
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 Part 2
Dualstar Productions
COMEDY
Coming January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
KIDS & FAMILY
Coming January 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Coming January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Coming January 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
Coming January 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Warner Bros.
AND MORE
Coming January 1
A Cinderella Story
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Free Willy
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hitch
Inception
New York Minute
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Seasons 4 & 5
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Ring
What Lies Beneath
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Yes Man
Good Girls: Season 2
Coming January 18
The Bling Ring
Coming January 23
The Queen
Coming January 27
Country Song We Are Your Friends
Coming January 31
American Assassin
Well, there you have it. Happy streaming!
