Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2020

Start the new year off with some binge watching!

Netflix has just blessed us with an early Christmas gift. The streaming platform announced their lineup for January 2020 and we couldn't be more excited for the movies and films they have in store. They're returning with some originals that you missed including, season 6 of Grace and Frankie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 and Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B).

Naturally, Netflix isn't just known for their original series, but fans will be excited to welcome some old favorites. Including, the 2004 romantic comedy A Cinderella Story starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray, the hit 2017 flick Thor: Ragnarok, and they're throwing it way back to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen last duo film together New York Minute.

Plus, Tyler Perry's latest film Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace will make its debut on the platform. It's shaping up to be the perfect month to stay in and watch a little bit of content.

To see the full list, read on below: