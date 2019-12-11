Andy Cohen Reveals Son Benjamin Said the Cutest Word For the First Time

Benjamin Cohen is already talking!

During Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live, proud papa Andy Cohen revealed that his 10-month-old said a special word for the very first time earlier that day.

As he told guest Seth Meyers, "My son said dada today for the first time. He said it about me." Be still, our beating hearts! Despite the exciting moment, Cohen unfortunately was just shy of hearing it. As the host explained, "I closed the door to leave and he goes, 'Dada.' So, I didn't' hear it."

The 51-year-old didn't specify if his son's "dada" moment was the first time he ever said a word or if it was just his first time addressing his father, but regardless, this is a moment for the baby books.

Meyers—who has two sons, Ashe Meyers, 3, and Axel Meyers, 1, with wife Alexi Ashe—then shared an equally adorable story about his youngest son's baby talk.