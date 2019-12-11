Child Actor Jack Burns Dies at 14

ELITE ACADEMY OF DANCE- GREENOCKS ROYAL ACADEMY CLASSICAL BALLET SCHOOL/FACEBOOK
Actor and ballet dancer Jack Burns has passed away at the age of 14.
Metro UK reports that the young star was found dead at his Greenock, Inverclyde, home in early December. A Scotland police spokesperson tells E! News, "Around 3:30 pm on Sunday, December 1, police were called following the death of a 14 year-old boy to a house in the Esplanade area of Greenock. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death but police are not treating it as suspicious. A report has been submitted."
Burns appeared in the British TV series In Plain Sight back in 2016. The same year, he also had a role in the Netflix series One of Us, formerly Retribution. Reports also state that the young actor appeared in the series Outlander in 2014.
In addition to being an actor, Burns was also a talented dancer. Following his passing, Burns' dance academy posted a tribute to him on Facebook.
"It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post," a message on the Elite Academy of Dance's Facebook page reads. "Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December."
"Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012," the tribute continues. "We and all of Jacks family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers."
The post also notes that the Burns family would like everyone to know that a funeral service will be this Thursday, Dec. 12.
"Karen, Robert and Rory would love if those from his Elite Family that knew and loved Jack as much as they all do wanted to attend," the message reads. "They would also take much comfort if students wish to attend in Alba or Elite Hoodies and sit together on Thursday. Our studio will be open at 9.00 am on Thursday for those wishing to attend."
"All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jacks immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory xx," the post concludes. "The Elite family- stronger together x."
Our thoughts are with the Burns family during this difficult time.