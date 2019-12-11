Brie and Nikki Bella's Family Holiday Tradition Will Make Your Day Merry

With the holidays comes a heartwarming tradition for Brie Bella and Nikki Bella.

As Christmas quickly approaches, the famous sisters are gearing up for a special family tradition this weekend known as the "Drummer Boy dinner." As the siblings shared in a newly posted episode of their Bellas Podcast, the gathering is now in memory of their late grandfather, who started the custom when his grandchildren were babies.

"My grandfather wanted to create this tradition and do a dinner that honored the grandkids, that we got to sit at the nice dining room table and use the china while the parents had to sit...at the kid's table," Nikki explained, noting he hadn't allowed the parents to be there for awhile.

Before eating dinner, Nikki recalled, they stand in a line from youngest to oldest and march around the house honoring their grandmother's nativity sets to the sound of Bing Crosby's "Little Drummer Boy."

Though their grandfather died more than 10 years ago, the sisters and their loved ones have continued the tradition, which has grown to include spouses and great-grandchildren. And, though the family has expanded, they still line up by age and perform the routine. Aw!