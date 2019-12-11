BREAKING!

2020 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 7:05 AM

And the nominees are...

While there are still a few weeks left until 2020, next year's award season is officially in full swing thanks to the Golden Globe nominations revealed on Monday and the 2020 SAG Awards contenders announced today. This morning, Superstore's America Ferreraand The Walking Dead's Danai Guriradid the honors of revealing the esteemed list, which included familiar names like Charlize TheronMahershala Ali, Jennifer AnistonLupita Nyong'oand Al Pacino. As is the case every year, some stars, like Jennifer Lopez, kicked off the day with their first-ever SAG Award nomination. 

Meanwhile, Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro will be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, presented by his Marvin's Room co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio

Keep scrolling for the big list and be sure to tune in on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 for the main event simulcast on TNT and TBS.  

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Colette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice 
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon 


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel


Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series 
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things


Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron EgertonRocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood 

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture 
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite


Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture 
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

