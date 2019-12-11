Lizzo's Body Positive Movement Helps Crown Her TIME's Entertainer of the Year

In the words of Lizzo, "People were ready to hear."

After undoubtedly taking 2019 by storm, the 31-year-old powerhouse performer is ending the year on another high note. After garnering eight first-time Grammy nominations—the most of any artist at the upcoming 2020 Grammys—the songstress has just been named Entertainer of the Year by TIME, a first-time distinction from the magazine.

As any fan of the the longtime performer knows, body positivity and self-love is at Lizzo's core and something she heavily injects into the eyes and ears of anyone she reaches. However, it took awhile before people opened them.

"I've been doing positive music for a long-ass time," she told Time. "Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren't popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I've seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I'm mainstream!"

Six years since her debut studio album, "I just think that people were ready to hear and they're also ready to receive it from someone like me."