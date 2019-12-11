Blake Shelton and Gwen's Stefani Chaotic Holiday Traditions Are a Sweet Escape

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have no problem making it feel like Christmas.

On Tuesday, The Voice coaches opened up about their holiday traditions with E! News exclusively, which Blake admits can get a little hectic—especially when it comes time for Gwen's sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, to open presents.

"You know, it's chaos. Let's just face it," the country singer joked. "At our house, it's literally chaos. There's not one thing outside of just—they have that moment when they run through the wrapping paper wall that she sets up every year. That's about the only thing that I think consistently happens. You know, one year, there will be a fight over a toy that the other ones didn't get. And the next year, they all get along."

Gwen's wrapping paper wall isn't the only tradition that the family looks forward to. While speaking with E! News, the "Hollaback Girl" singer revealed that she and Blake have started a fun cooking tradition.