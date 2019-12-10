Watch Charlie Puth Turn Lizzo's ''Truth Hurts'' Into a Broadway Show Tune

The truth may hurt, but this cover sure doesn't.
Charlie Puth is giving Lizzo's song "Truth Hurts" a Broadway twist that is not to be missed. He was put up to the challenge while participating in a challenge with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
To get things started, the former Saturday Night Live star gave the "Cha Cha Slide" a '90s R&B spin, which was surprisingly smooth. But Charlie took it to another level when the random music generator landed on the song "Truth Hurts," with the Broadway genre. Without hesitation, Puth started playing the catchy beat on his keyboard before slowly singing the lyrics. Then, just as suddenly, the beat took on an almost pop, Grease-like sound.
At the end, Charlie had Jimmy on his feet, yelling, "I want to see that play. Lizzo are you watching? That was fantastic!"
Charlie's Broadway cover was a pretty hard act for Jimmy to follow, but he did it. Once again, Jimmy pressed the generator button to discover his next challenge was turning "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" into a techno tune, which he perfectly mastered.
Fallon's rendition of the '80s hit nearly stole the show, but Charlie was pretty quick to bring the attention back to his vocal talents by impersonating The Doobie Brothers for a performance of "We Don't Talk Anymore." It must be said, his voice was eerily similar to that of the popular music group. And after that rousing moment, there was no way Jimmy could follow it up.
To see the impressive performances for yourself, check out the video above!
