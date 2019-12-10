Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Final Conversation With Her Ex Provides More Questions Than Answers

Briana DeJesus and her ex John Rodriguez are still struggling to come up with an explanation for their breakup.

On last week's episode of Teen Mom, Briana explained she broke up with John because she woke up one day and realized she'd "stopped loving him." Briana continued, "It sucks because I kicked him to the curb but he didn't fight to be with me either. I wanted him to fight for me but he didn't."

At the time, this seemed super straightforward, but in part two of the three part reunion, it's clear there's so much more to the story.

During their talk with Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa, both John and Briana admitted they just stopped trying to make things work at some point in the relationship, which pushed them to their breaking point. "That last conversation we had was what we should've had throughout the relationship," John explained. "It was things she told me that would've helped me understand where she was at mentally and why she was acting a certain way."