Happy Birthday, Mason & Reign Disick! Celebrate With a Look Back at Their Sweetest Family Moments

It's time to celebrate Mason Disick and Reign Disick!

As E! readers surely know, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's two boys share the same birthday, which is today (Dec. 14). While every birthday is one for celebration, this year marks a milestone for both Disick boys.

Specifically, this year marks Mason's 10th birthday and Reign's 5th birthday. It's safe to say that the Disick kids are growing up before our very eyes.

In fact, it seems like only yesterday we were watching Mason's birth on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Where has time gone?

In order to properly ring in Mason and Reign's shared name day, we felt it was time to break out some old photos. We're talking family vacation moments, iconic group Halloween costumes and so much more!

So, in honor of the two birthday boys, be sure to scroll through their sweetest sibling moments with sister Penelope Disick below. Oh, and don't forget to wish Mason and Reign a happy birthday on social media. After all, you only turn 10 and five once!