Kim Kardashian Denies Snubbing Caitlyn Jenner Over U.K. Reality TV Stint

Caitlyn Jenner has been busy being a contestant on the U.K. reality television show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. Sadly, the star was eliminated this past weekend, and according to multiple outlets, her family wasn't there to welcome her home with open arms. However, Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn's son Brandon Jenner are calling BS on those reports.

"Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up," Brandon told a fan on Instagram. "I think it might have been a ‘storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works." Now, Kim has taken to her own socials to also address the false rumors being spread.

"Exactly what Brandon said!!!!" She tweeted in response from an article about the whole drama. "NO ONE from I'm A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."