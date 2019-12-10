The Bella Twins' Sweet Surprise for WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Will Bring You to Tears

The Bella Twins certainly made Liv Morgan's first-ever vacation a memorable one.

On Tuesday's season nine finale of Total Divas, the 25-year-old wrestler revealed that their girls' trip to Maui was her first time going on a vacation. Morgan revealed this tidbit while enjoying a sunset with Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Carmella and Nattie Neidhart.

"I'm grateful that you guys let me come on this trip with you guys," the WWE superstar told the group. "I've never been on vacation. I never thought that I'd ever make it to Hawaii."

Per Morgan, following the death of her father, her mother Georgette was left to take care of their family as a single parent.

"I grew up with seven brothers and sisters. And my mom was a single parent, my dad had a heart attack before I was born," Morgan continued. "She just did her best, you know? But, we weren't able to do vacations at all."

Unsurprisingly, Morgan's admission left the Total Divas ladies touched, especially the Bellas. Yet, Morgan was most upset that her mom never had the chance to experience a getaway.