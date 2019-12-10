Michelle Obama Surprising Schoolchildren for Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways Is Just So Cute

Picture it: You're in school, there are cameras there for some reason, and then Michelle Obama comes over the loudspeaker to tell you she has a surprise for you. But, she wants you to "walk quietly," not run, to find her. What do you do? Well, if you're the young schoolchildren in the above sneak peek, you listen to the former first lady.

It's hard to tell who's more excited to see Obama, the students or the teachers.

"Now, I bet you guys are wondering what I am doing here, aren't you? Are you wondering that?" Obama says in the exclusive preview. "Well, you guys know Ellen DeGeneres don't you? Yeah, she's a funny lady on TV who always cheats at push-ups and trust me, she is a nightmare to go shopping with. Anyway, what you guys don't know is I'm here because it's Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways."