Did Anne Hathaway Give Birth? Actress Appears to Welcome Baby No. 2 With Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway is in the next chapter of her own modern love story—because it appears she's officially a mom of two.

The Oscar winner has given birth to her second child with husband Adam Shulman, photos published by The Daily Mail indicate. While no further details are currently available regarding the couple's second little one, the newborn joins older brother Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 3, who the actress gave birth to back in 2016.

The family was recently spotted on a visit to a park, where according to a source, the new mom and dad of two took turns watching over the bassinet and pushing Jonathan on a swing before heading on a stroll all together. "They seemed in great spirits," the source said.

In late July, Hathaway unveiled the big baby news by way of a bump photo on Instagram. "It's not for a movie...⁣⁣," the actress captioned the shot at the time. "#2⁣ All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."