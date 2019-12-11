Grace Coddington’s Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images
by Carly Milne | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You don't become the creative director of Vogue without being a visionary. And even though she's long since moved on from that role, Grace Coddington's impact continues to be felt through the iconic fashion magazine. Lucky for us, she's continued to spread the wealth of her wisdom and taste—this time, in Nordstrom's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide.
Also an author and illustrator Coddington has curated a selection that's as unique and stylish as she is. Ranging from scents to silk pajamas to a book she had a hand in creating, her gift selections are quirky, tasteful, and utterly timeless—exactly the kinds of things you'd like to give someone when you want to make an impact.
Check out our favorite picks below!
"I worked on these books with my friend Michael Roberts—GingerNutz is, in fact, me. I'm sure you can see it."
"I couldn't live without them. They come in several sizes—I have the largest with every possible color. I use them for all my drawings."
"A luxurious way to sleep and they can be worn anytime, including to a black-tie event—I do!"
"Super practical and hardwearing."
"I partnered with my friend Gabe Doppelt in collaboration with Comme des Carcons for this perfume; it has a base of roses. The bottle, which is cat-shaped, was designed together with Fabien Baron."
