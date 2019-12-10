Holiday Gifts for the Lazy Girl in Your Life 2019

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 11:40 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Do you have a friend, family member, or gal pal who's just, well, lazy? The kind of person who deeply embraces relaxation and looks for the short cut in their day-to-day lives? With holiday shopping on our minds, rather than giving them a generic gift card, think smarter and outside-the-box with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love because even though they're lazy, we still love them!
From Roomba vacuum's to one-step volumizing hair dryers to hyper chiller iced coffee makers and luxe meal plan delivery services, we've handpicked creative solutions for gift giving that lazy person in your life, to make, well, both of your lives easier this holiday season. Our favorite? This pop-up Christmas tree, of course (because, hello, it comes pre-decorated).
Here are 16 of our favorites below.
This futuristic 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.
Takes just minutes to set up with a sturdy frame and base fully decorated with ornaments lights and ribbon ready to use. Zero decoration needed. Can we get the same for gift wrapping, please?
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer is a revolutionary styling tool designed to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in just one step.
Having to hit the floor running this morning and don't have time to prepare your iced coffee? This handy device will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds!
Netflixing, travel or just making a decorative statement, this woven jacquard throw is perfect for naps.
RSVP yes to every last holiday party because this award-winning dry shampoo actually cleans hair without stepping in the shower. It transforms strands in just a few shakes and sprays. Heading home (or away) for the holidays? Take the travel size to go.
You'll be able to glam yourself up in minutes with this neutral eyeshadow palette that features seven new modern shades, two classic shades, and the Too Faced exclusive coconut butter-infused formula for creamier mattes and more comfortable wear.
Pick-up items from the top shelf, floor, lawn or behind furniture. Save your back and avoid a stepping stool. Also great for picking up trash or other items you don't want to touch.
Bring the salon to your bathroom with this bonnet hood hair dryer that fits most blow dryers.
The Height-Adjustable Gooseneck Floor Stand from CTA Digital has a flexible gooseneck and iPad holder, allowing you to adjust your iPad to any viewing angle, orientation, or position for comfort and convenience.
Play music, control smart home devices, make calls, answer questions, set timers and alarms, and more with this tiny smart device.
Park your iWatch, charge your smart devices, watch your favorite shows with nightmode with this all-in-one smart device docking station.
Cut your blow-drying time in half with this incredible microfiber miracle that will leave your hair slightly damp and ready for styling! It is soft and gentle, which means you can use it on fine, thin, medium, thick, or coarse hair!
Whether cooking for yourself or your household, this meal delivery service will simplify even the busiest home chefs life! Each week, you'll open simple step-by-step recipes complete with nutritional information and fresh, pre-measured ingredients to get you whipping up delicious dinners in no time.
This mini handy handheld steam iron flouts its size with its performance. The new nozzle design distributes steam effectively time and again to do away with obstinate wrinkles. Take this convenient steam iron wherever you go!
And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?