Brad Pitt Weighs In On All Those Recent Dating Rumors

Setting the record straight.

Brad Pitt has been at the top of the Hollywood A-List for almost three decades. The movie star has been the lead of some of the biggest franchises in the world, but little did anyone know, the behind the scenes story played out a little differently for the Hollywood Idol. In a new interview with The New York Times, Brad opened up about what his life looked like during the heart of his super-stardom and why not everything is what it seems—especially when it comes to his love life.

"I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out," Brad shares when it comes to reading things about himself. "I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true." The star was most recently linked to actress Alia Shawkat. However, a source confirmed to E! News there was nothing going on between the pair.