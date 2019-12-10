Bachelor in Paradise's Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton Break Up

It's over for Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced their split via Instagram on Tuesday.

"One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it's okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness," Bukowski wrote alongside a photo of the couple from their time on the ABC show. "To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same. We've reached a point in our story where we agree it's best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that's the base of our relationship, and it's what is most natural for us. We are incredibly thankful for the support we've received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey—from Paradise to this moment. We are grateful for everything that we've learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us."

Morton also shared the same statement with a separate photo of the duo via her channels.