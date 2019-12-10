Kevin Hart Isn't Opposed to Hosting the 2020 Oscars After Last Year's Drama

Kevin Hart wants to let bygones be bygones.

At the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere on Monday night, the comedian revealed that despite his 2019 Oscars controversy, he is open to the possibility of hosting the 2020 Oscars, should the Academy ask him again.

With Dwayne Johnson by his side, Hart humbly told Variety he would be down to co-host the ceremony with his fellow Jumanji star. "Hey look, I have nothing but love for the Academy," he said. "I always will. I think that, you know, any conversation is always a good conversation. So, TBD. To be determined."

At one point during Hart's answer, Johnson chimed in, "Get the tequila ready."

Fans of film's biggest night will recall that Hart was originally slated to host the 2019 Oscars—a dream come true, as the actor said at the time. When past homophobic tweets later surfaced, however, people on social media were calling for the Oscars to remove him as host and for the star to apologize for the offensive remarks.