Cara Delevingne Deletes Tweet About Ashley Benson Split Amid Alleged Hack

Cara Delevingne is causing quite the stir on social media.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old model's official Twitter account shared a message that read "Me and Ashley broke up." While the tweet was quickly deleted, it left many fans wondering if the Carnival Row star had called it quits with Ashley Benson.

Soon, followers noticed some suspicious activity via Delevingne's account—leading many to question if she had been hacked. According to social media users' screenshots, Delevingne's Twitter account also shared messages about giving away free iPhones and creating a new private Instagram account. Social media sleuths also noticed that Benson's first name was misspelled in one of the tweets. These posts have also been deleted.

E! News reached out to Delevingne's team for clarification on the tweets. Benson also hasn't reacted to Delevingne's tweets via any of her social channels.

Delevingne and the 29-year-old actress sparked romance rumors in 2018; however, the two didn't confirm their relationship until 2019. During a June interview with E! News at the TrevorLIVE Gala, Delevingne spoke about the decision to share their relationship with their fans.

"I don't know," she said, "Because, again, it is Pride; it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and, I don't know, it's been just a bit over our year anniversary. So, why not?"