Katherine McNamara Says Mia Will Go to Extreme Lengths to Get Oliver Back in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Mia and Barry have really been leading the charge in trying to get the Green Arrow back, and while yes, there are magical pits involved, Kat McNamara says we're also just watching real grief.

"It really is the stages of grief," she told us. "There's the shock and the denial and the anger and the guilt and all of these things, and you see Mia go through it all during this crossover. It's really interesting to see her be so emotional in so many ways, because it's not something that we're really familiar with seeing out of Mia. She's surrounded by strangers, for the most part, in one of the most dramatic moments of her life. She's literally on another planet while the entire earth has been pulled out from underneath her. It's a lot to process, and it's a lot to deal with, but in true Queen-Smoak fashion, she's pulled herself up by her bootstraps and tried to handle it in the best way that she can."

She's also dealing with the legacy her father just gifted her, by giving her her own Green Arrow suit in part one.

"You really do get to see those vulnerable moments from her, from the time she gets the suit and starts to really understand what it means, to the time that Oliver actually breathes his last breath. She's fighting for him, and she's resisting this, because she's not ready. She's not ready to take on the mantle. She doesn't think she knows what to do with it. And she doesn't think it's her time or her place to take over the legacy that she's come to have so much respect for in fighting alongside her father for this amount of time."