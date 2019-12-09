Emma Watson Is ''So Happy'' People Feel Empowered by her ''Self-Partnered'' Label

Emma Watsonis giving the vibes we're bringing with us into the next decade.
In a recent interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that she's entering the next decade with a new perspective on her life as a single woman. Emma said that instead of letting her relationship status define her, she's chosen to live a "self-partnered" lifestyle. In plain terms, she's more happy being in a relationship with herself.
Much to her surprise, this new term she coined sparked a conversation about what it means to be a single person in the modern age. She told The Rundown at the Little Women premiere, "I literally said it as a throwaway comment thinking it would go no further. And then I woke up the next morning and my phone's blowing up and I don't know why and it's all my friends messaging me being like, 'self-partnered?' This thing's gone crazy."
Nonetheless, she's glad her "stressful moment" is inspiring singles across the world. "I'm so happy people feel empowered," she shared.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
But one doesn't have to be single to be self-partnered. Emma said that she's "100 percent" committed to being self-partnered even when she's in a relationship. The 29-year-old explained, "It's much more about your relationship with yourself and the feeling of not somehow deficient in some way cause you're not with someone."
In 2018, the actress was linked to Chord Overstreet, who she was frequently seen out and about with. However their relationship appeared to end in shortly after since she was later spotted kissing tech CEO Brendan Wallace while on a vacation in Mexico.
Since then, the Brit has had little time to dating, especially as she worked on Little Women.