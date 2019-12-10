12 Self-Care Gifts to Relieve Holiday Stress

by Carly Milne | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
Self-care is more than just a buzzy term—these days, it's a way of life. And given how stressful life has been, it's also an absolute must!
And the good thing is, it's an infinitely giftable category. Even if there's a little crossover, everyone practices self-care differently. Some sink into a nice warm bath and scrub the day away, others crawl under a weighted blanket and binge their favorite show, and some prefer sleep—lots of sleep.
So help support the ones you love with a little gift of self-care… and get yourself something, too. It's been a tough year. Don't you deserve it?
Want to zap your anxiety dead? Snuggle up under this seven-layer wonder blanket (it's our personal favorite), perfectly weighted to make you feel a little less stressed, a little more grounded, and a lot cozy.
Scent your space and secure your zen with this sleek essential oil diffuser, made of porcelain and using ultrasonic technology to ensure your oils smell as good in the mist as they do in the bottle.
For those days where you just don't care about getting dressed but you still want to feel a little stylish, this plush robe is a cozy alternative. Plus, it has pockets for snacks!
You know drinking water is important, and now you can do it in style. This copper water bottle was crafted based on the Ayurvedic practice of tamra jal and created from natural copper, which purportedly helps to neutralize toxins while ionizing and balancing the pH of water.
Having trouble catching some zzzz's? Spritz a little of this on your pillow—with lavender, vetiver and chamomile, which helps to reduce anxiety and improve sleep—and watch those sheep line up to be counted.
Dry brushing your body before a bath or shower may seem a little strange, but trust us—you'll get hooked. They say dry brushing helps stimulate the lymphatic system, drain the body of toxins, encourages blood flow and cell renewal, and exfoliates dry skin. We say it feels good. Do it.
Simply put, this bath elixir is pure magic—we can vouch for it. Just dump the contents of the bag—including French green clay, grey sea salt, wild-harvested seaweed and sustainably-farmed spirulina—into your tub, let your stress melt away, and reemerge resurrected. Just like the package says.
Surely you've heard of the CBD craze and wondered if it's worth anything? If over 100 five-star reviews are to be believed, this lotion wins everything. With an extra-strength infusion of CBD, moisturizing shea butter and cooling menthol, reviewers say this lotion relieves pain, helps with sunburn and alleviates swelling.
Want to get silk sheets, but your bank account is saying no? Start with this pillowcase, made with high-grade long-fiber mulberry silk and non-toxic dyes. Plus, it won't damage your hair while you sleep or suck the moisture out of your face like cotton.
When you can't decide what flavor of body wash to get, why not just get them all? With this set of organic and essential oil-based body washes, you can. Pick your fave from five yummy scents including Wake Up (ginger, lavender and rosemary), Be Well (eucalyptus and bergamot), and Get Happy (rosemary, peppermint and geranium).
Over your face roller? It's time for gua sha—specifically this gua sha tool, which can help massage tender facial muscles and release some of that tension in your jaw. Keep it in the fridge and use it with a moisturizer for a little extra luxury.
You want to eat healthy, but who has the time to research all those fancy brands, let alone shop? Get a membership to Thrive Market, and you won't have to. They do all the work for you, offering over 6,000 food, home and beauty products that are organic and non-GMO. And better yet, they're up to 50% off and delivered right to your door.
