Why Everything Is Finally Coming Up Billy Porter

It's a hustle you have to admire and Murphy did.

"He basically came back and said, 'If you can do an impersonation of the emcees at the balls, we'll create something for you,'" he continued. "It was like, 'If? Miss thing, the whole world is doing an impersonation of the emcee from the balls. For the last 30 years. So yes, darling, I can and I shall.' And that's how Pray Tell came to be."

That he had to blaze his own trail to land the role of his career in his fifth decade isn't lost on him.

"I feel like I'm the kind of person who doesn't know how to do anything else but keep going," he noted to W. "My mother is my hero. She has had a disability her entire life. It's a degenerative condition that the world told her she wouldn't ever be able to do anything. I sat and watched her get out of bed every day and show up for her life every day. It really empowered me. It gave me that kind of tenacity to never give up. So yes. I also come from a space where you speak life. You speak the things that you want into existence, no matter how long it may take. It took a long time for me."